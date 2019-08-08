Pitts: And again. And still

Notwithstanding all the gerrymandering, voter suppression and other ballot-stealing dirty tricks of our era, this is still a democracy. And if 60% of us, as reported by Gallup, want stricter gun laws, there is no reason we cannot have them except our own failure to demand it. That means lobbying neighbors and friends. It means not chasing the bright and shiny distractions politicians dangle. It means holding them accountable, showing up on Election Day with our neighbors and friends and voting out every NRA flunky. It means deciding that enough is enough.