From diabetes to chronic stress: Black men face uphill battle in staying healthy | COMMENTARY

Through heightened levels of transparency and vulnerability, the men in the shop discussed their fears and apprehensions about going to the doctor. They were honest about their reluctance — citing the infamous “Tuskegee Experiment” — and their general distrust in Baltimore’s medical institutions. In their own words, the men articulated the relationships between the social determinants of health, distrust of the medical profession and the impact race and class have on accessing quality health care in Baltimore. Sadly, several men said it had been at least a decade since their last visit to their primary care physician, and they were worried about getting bad news.