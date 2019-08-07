Lonergan and Lincoln: a priest and a president offer wisdom on overcoming division

The solution, according to Lonergan, is authentic self-transcendence in knowing rightly, choosing responsibly, and living in true and loving freedom. Lonergan’s work provides an owner’s manual for the human person. His analysis reveals how our minds and hearts actually work. He demonstrates how our living can be intelligently charted, and vastly improved, by choosing to adhere to the inherent norms of our hearts and minds: Be attentive, be intelligent, be reasonable and be responsible. This is a method, a way of being human, on personal and communal levels.