Invest in Coppin, don’t ‘align’ it

Contrary to what has been stated, over the years Coppin has fostered long-term continuous partnerships with institutions of higher learning in Maryland including University of Baltimore, Frostburg, University of Maryland at Baltimore, Towson University and Baltimore City Community College. For example, one of the strongest graduate programs in Baltimore is a collaboration between Coppin and University of Baltimore: the Human Services Administration program, which graduated its 19th cohort May 2019. This collaboration is especially innovative in that students take 50% of required courses at CSU and 50% at University of Baltimore. This novel collaboration was the first of its kind in the nation between a historically black college or university and a traditionally white institution, and it continues to grow. Successful partnerships have been developed out of state as well, including a STEM partnership with University of Michigan that included an exchange of faculty.