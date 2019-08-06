U.S. summer work visa exploits foreigners

My organization chairs the International Labor Recruitment Working Group (ILRWG), a coalition of over 30 organizations and academics fighting to end systemic abuse of guest workers in the U.S. Our new report released last week shines light on the program for the first time since it was founded. After 500 hours of going through data compiled via Freedom of Information Act requests, we discovered striking numbers. The program has grown five times its size in the last two decades. Almost 16,000 companies have hired workers under the J-1 SWT program; Disney, McDonald’s and Holiday Inn are among the largest users of the program.