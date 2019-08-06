Baltimore stands strong

In this case, the affront came from the president of the United States, a man who relishes picking fights with those who threaten his sense of infallibility. He made Baltimore — part of which falls in the district of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee that is investigating the president’s conduct in office — his punching bag in a barrage of tweets and before gullible audiences on the campaign trail. He called the city filthy and full of rats, though the presence of rodents is nothing shocking to dwellers of any of the nation’s cities, and I’m sure the White House has its share of four-legged rats among those of the two-legged variety.