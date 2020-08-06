My school reopened on June 22. A teacher got COVID-19 just days later | COMMENTARY

A second round of universal testing took place our third week back. That Thursday, I took a previously planned day off. By 9 a.m., I had a message from one of the teachers: “You should know I tested positive and was notified this morning.” My heart sank. He now felt like he had the flu. But he’d had no cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell earlier that week. His temperature had been normal every morning. I’d just used his classroom the day before to see kids for counseling while he taught in another room. At that point, administration finally allowed us to resume virtual teaching. But we had all been exposed.