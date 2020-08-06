Yes, “the media” actually is covering that | COMMENTARY

Social media was plastered with videos or photos with captions like “the media won’t show you this.” One Instagram post viewed more than 18,000 times featured a video of the so-called “wall of moms” supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement with the caption: “This is what the media won’t show you. This is a group of moms singing ‘hands up please don’t shoot.’ This is what the right and @realdonaldtrump claim is ‘Antifa.‘” What the post failed to note is that reporters from The Oregon Live had written a story days earlier about the moms that was picked up nationally.