More federal funding for national parks as people are using them more | COMMENTARY

The Great American Outdoors Act also provides critical support for national parks and public lands at a time when it is needed most. The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how much Americans value natural places for health and recreation. Park visitation has skyrocketed around the country, from our local parks up to our national parks. My organization Chesapeake Conservancy recently found that park visitation in Washington, D.C. is up by about 94%, and park visitation in Baltimore has increased about 87%. Funding for infrastructure and maintenance in national parks, wildlife refuges, and other public lands has been sorely neglected, and the increased visitation at parks adds considerable stress on parks and the nature that they protect. The Great American Outdoors Act will help to address this maintenance backlog so that people can continue to enjoy their public lands.