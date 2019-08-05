Witcover: Cattle call debates do little for Dems as they seek to replace Trump

At one point, Mr. Booker broke in, reminding his colleagues that “one person enjoying this debate right now is Donald Trump, as we pit Democrats against each other, while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care.” But that didn’t stop Mr. Booker himself from making his points against Mr. Biden to get himself more prominently into contention. Nor did that observation stop other candidates on the stage from wandering into the weeds explaining their particular variations of the health care public option.