Leon Fleisher and the power of preparation | COMMENTARY

Clutching the baton too hard as a conductor led to surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome that allowed Leon to regain the use of his right hand in late 1981. I attended his great return to two-hand playing at the inaugural concert of the new symphony hall in Baltimore, an event covered on the front page of The New York Times. But something didn’t feel right to Leon. The keys weren’t an extension of the fingers of his right hand. He could move across them in a way he had not been able to do for years, but the piano wasn’t one with him. He went on with the show as a good showman is called to do, but that night, Leon felt not bliss, but disdain.