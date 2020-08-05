Leon Fleisher and the power of preparation | COMMENTARY

The late piano virtuoso Leon Fleisher exemplified the link between preparation and satisfaction as much as anyone I knew. I first met Leon during a potentially crippling strike of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. It was before the opening of their new symphony hall, and I was asked to mediate between management and the players after others had failed to bring a resolution.
As I prepared and probed my way through the positions of the parties, I asked Leon to help educate me about the politics and practicalities of professional music because he was held in highest esteem by all sides. He helped me define the interests of management and of the musicians and helped me understand the alternatives each side faced in their lives. I shared strategy with Leon to get his reaction and suggestions before I met with the union and management. When the strike was settled one morning at 5 a.m., the first person I woke up with the news was Leon.
When I think of Leon, who died Sunday at age 92, what comes to mind is a line by the poet Robert Browning, “a man’s reach should exceed his grasp.” I came to realize that Leon, in his music, was reaching for something few of us contemplate in our work. When he played the piano with those two God-given hands, Leon was reaching for a sort of heaven. He liked to say that there is an “inevitability to a great piece of music,” an ultimate fulfillment.
So imagine depending on your work for that sort of feeling. And then imagine what Leon went through when he suffered the loss of the ability to play the piano with his right hand in 1964 because of an unidentifiable disease that robbed him from what he longed for whenever he sat down at his instrument. The child prodigy could no longer play the piano.
“The piano for me is not an instrument but an extension of myself,” Leon once said. “It is not a foreign object. The keys are continuation of the fingers.”
So part of his body had been ripped way. Leon could not turn to his awesome talent to get him through, so instead he turned to preparation. He redefined the objectives of his life and he analyzed what could see him through his struggle. There was a body of work for left-handed playing, but he wasn’t ready for that.
Instead, he found satisfaction again in teaching and conducting, which allowed him to share the movements of music with fine orchestras. Through this he restored his satisfying relationship with music, and he at last was able to play compositions for the left hand. Though not as satisfying as using two, it brought Leon that longed-for bliss. His process of preparing once again as a musician drew on the same sort of methodical preparation that he and I used toward a settlement of the symphony strike.
Clutching the baton too hard as a conductor led to surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome that allowed Leon to regain the use of his right hand in late 1981. I attended his great return to two-hand playing at the inaugural concert of the new symphony hall in Baltimore, an event covered on the front page of The New York Times. But something didn’t feel right to Leon. The keys weren’t an extension of the fingers of his right hand. He could move across them in a way he had not been able to do for years, but the piano wasn’t one with him. He went on with the show as a good showman is called to do, but that night, Leon felt not bliss, but disdain.
He acknowledged publicly he wasn’t cured expecting cancellations of shows, but people still wanted to hear him play, and so Leon continued to perform with the left hand.
Subsequently, doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital helped Leon regain even more of himself with a Botox-based therapy that the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C., was running as a trial. The therapy started to work, and everyone suddenly realized that the muscular, nerve and skeletal treatments he previously received were misguided. Leon suffered from a brain-based disorder called focal dystonia. The neurological messages sent from his brain to cause his fingers to curl involuntarily could be short-circuited by the Botox. He was not cured, but he could play meaningfully again with two hands.
Something as simple as thoughtful preparation can help anyone attain achievements as monumental as Leon’s comeback. Preparation was his antidote to despair. Leon came to seek a new form of satisfaction. Being a prodigy or a maestro became secondary to preparing other musicians and also to prepare himself to play in a new way.
The sheer act of preparing — for a speech, a presentation, a negotiation, or a team meeting — has brought me moments of amazing satisfaction and stirs memories of time with Leon. I am not a world-class musician who is blessed enough to find bliss in a string of sounds. But I share with Leon and many others the conviction that preparation is a craft.
Ronald Shapiro (shapiro@shapiroadvisors-llc.com) is a Baltimore attorney and author of bestselling books including “Dare To Prepare” and “The Power of Nice.”