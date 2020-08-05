The 75th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki reminds us of the need to ban nuclear weapons | COMMENTARY

Maryland has important examples of people trying to prevent nuclear war. Baltimore was the first major city and Montgomery County was the first county to pass a “Back from the Brink” resolution, to change nuclear policy in the U.S. and make nuclear war less likely. Other cities include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Honolulu as well as the states of California and Oregon. About 15% of the population live where these resolutions have passed. Many of these include support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which would ban, stigmatize and then eventually eliminate nuclear weapons. It is operational once 50 nations ratify it and presently 40 nations have. Then, will Hopkins be willing to do research on weapons that are banned by international law? Will the board of Lockheed Martin be OK with profits coming from weapons systems the United Nations has condemned?