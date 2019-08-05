In curbing transportation sector emissions, will states prioritize community needs?

The policy should prioritize investment dollars to benefit underserved and overburdened neighborhoods. And project investments should be evaluated not on what is most cost-effective on the narrow basis of carbon emission reductions, but rather on a broader set of criteria, seeking to maximize co-benefits to human health, good job creation, reduced transportation costs for low-income families and increased mobility for isolated communities. Dedicated funds should also be provided for job training for low-opportunity youth, reentry populations and impacted workers, as well as community-led projects that are developed by residents themselves.