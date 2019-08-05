Redefining summer learning

Families with money can take full advantage of the summer months. For them, summer is a reprieve from the classroom and a ticket to richer learning. Art, science, nature and sports camps — some as much as $350 a week — create opportunities that are crucial to personal development, opportunities to imagine, discover, experiment and expand children’s thinking about the world and themselves. These experiences impact how a kid shows up in the classroom in the fall and their abilities to communicate, build relationships, collaborate, muster confidence when things get challenging and draw from a pool of experiences when making decisions. Many children in poverty have systematically been denied access to these kinds of opportunities for summer experiences because most of these are fee-for-service.