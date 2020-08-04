How can kids participate in virtual learning with no internet access?| COMMENTARY

Even our cash-strapped schools have done their part. Severe underfunding is why I have taught in classrooms with no air conditioner and no heat. I teach in conditions so challenging, that in January of 2019 one of my students, Deshawna Bryant, went to the hospital for two weeks after frigid classroom temperatures sent her into a sickle cell crisis. Despite our starved financial resources, our schools have used their limited funds to purchase thousands of devices and hot spots for our kids. Every individual school was also instructed to give their students any device that wasn’t nailed to the floor.