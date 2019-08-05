A ‘problem solver’ president could turn Baltimore around, like Obama did for Detroit

The tragedy is that the current White House seems utterly incapable of rising to the collaborative nature of the real American spirit. Like Detroit, Baltimore too can use a helping hand. Cities and towns across the country are attempting to solve the greatest challenges of this century. Their leaders are looking for partnership from an administration that understands great ideas have no party, and the responsibility of solving difficult problems falls on the shoulders of every American -- including the president. It is only through collaboration and respect that we reach our full potential and truly become the United States of America.