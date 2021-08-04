Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history | COMMENTARY

For the rest of my life I have striven to keep my vaccinations updated. Now as a “senior citizen,” I am getting some of the new vaccines (shingles, pneumonia, etc.) as recommended by my physician. So, when the COVID-19 vaccine became available, both my wife and myself, now in our 70s, signed up immediately and got fully vaccinated by late winter. In all the years of receiving various vaccines, I have never come down with any of the diseases that I was vaccinated for, nor have I had any side effects other than a sore arm for a day or two. In fact, the only serious disease I ever did get was the measles. It was no fun, and I was seriously sick for about a week, but I was young and in good physical shape, and fortunately I fully recovered.