Why Americans can’t afford health care: the history

In the early 1960s, Presidents Kennedy and Johnson proposed what we now know as Medicare, a scaled-back version of Truman’s national health program that only covered the elderly and disabled. The AMA and insurance industry fought back, hiring Ronald Reagan as the spokesman for their anti-Medicare campaign. Regan warned that if Medicare passed, “we are going to spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.” Fortunately, Medicare was voted into law in 1965 and fully implemented less than one year later, immediately improving health care access for the elderly and disabled. But our failure to achieve a national health plan further entrenched the employer-based and profit-oriented insurance system in the U.S.