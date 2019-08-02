Baltimore needs more than ‘empty boosterism’

Since the mid-1970s, the mayor’s office has expended huge amounts of money and energy trying to counter these negative images with positive ones — usually by hiring urban branding and marketing firms to come up with catchy slogans. Charm City was considered a failure in 1974, but is its best remembered. Others, like Baltimore is Best (which only had alliteration going for it) to the hyperbolic The Greatest City in America made image more important than reality. Rather than policies dealing directly with poverty, and rising rates of homicide, disease and unemployment, taxpayer dollars paid for billboards, bus benches and consultants, as if those would convince the people living in the city not to believe their own eyes and ears.