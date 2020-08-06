City proposes more help for residents facing sewage backups. Let’s hope they stick to it | COMMENTARY

Mr. Garbark also described the process DPW is undertaking to secure contracts for direct cleanup assistance for residents who experience backups. This is a critical change that will safeguard public health — many people have been cleaning up raw sewage in their basements themselves because they cannot afford expensive professional cleaning services. Raw sewage contains dangerous bacteria and pathogens, and since COVID-19 could be transmitted through sewage, these backups are more dangerous now than ever before. Baltimore could learn from our neighbors in Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, and other communities that dispatch crews to clean up sewage backups as soon as possible at no cost to residents and protect public health in an equitable manner.