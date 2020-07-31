Are the polls really missing silent Trump supporters | COMMENTARY

When asked on “Fox and Friends” if the Cato poll supports the secret-Trump-voter thesis, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy didn’t hesitate: “When I look at the underlying polls, I know there is a silent majority out there that believes in the cornerstone and the foundation of security and safety. ... And I know those people are going to support the Trump administration, because he’s willing to stand up for you, the American public, and not afraid to tell you his beliefs.”