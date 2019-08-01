An emergency colostomy was not on my to-do list.

It was almost a week before my doctors were confident that I’d recover. At some point during that week, I learned that they performed a colostomy. The surgeons diverted a part of my colon into an opening in my stomach. A swollen red hump, about the size of a golf ball, a stoma, protruded a few inches to the left of my navel. A bag was glued around the stoma to capture waste. I refused to look — it felt like an assault on my dignity.