The erasure of Black musicians from rock ’n’ roll | COMMENTARY

In 1970, the Black musician Jimi Hendrix died of a drug overdose. While he was respected then and today as a powerhouse of the medium, his obituary described his guitar playing as “unusual”, “alien”, and “miraculous,” even though he was carrying on the blues styles that had given rise to rock in the first place. In only 20 years, Black people in rock had become outliers. Alien. Unusual. In 1973, Margo Jefferson wrote in Harper’s Magazine. “The night Jimi died, I dreamed this was the latest step in a plot being designed to eliminate blacks from rock music so that it may be recorded in history as a creation of whites. Future generations, my dream ran, will be taught that while rock may have had its beginnings among blacks, it had its true flowering among whites. The best black artists will thus be studied as remarkable primitives who unconsciously foreshadowed future developments.”