Maryland needs to close ‘Charleston’ gun loophole | COMMENTARY

When an abusive partner has access to firearms, statistics show that domestic violence is more likely to turn deadly. According to research published in the American Journal of Public Health, the presence of a gun in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide for women by almost 500%. Our state is lucky that none of those 54 weapons were ultimately sold to a legally prohibited individual. Yet this should be a sobering reminder that this loophole may have resulted in a domestic abuser, a felon, or other prohibited individual from accessing a firearm that they should not have access to.