Criminal defense lawyers are people too

A journalist for NPR recently asked Mr. Dershowitz whether he now regrets having achieved such a favorable result for his client, who since has been arrested again and charged with sex trafficking. This is the wrong question to ask a criminal defense lawyer. Mr. Dershowitz’s only mission at the time, in fact his ethical obligation, was to defeat the investigation or, if he couldn’t do that, resolve it on the most favorable terms possible for his client. The better question — and the one that remains unanswered — is why, under the circumstances, federal prosecutors agreed to such a lenient deal.