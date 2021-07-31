David Brooks: What’s ripping American families apart? | COMMENTARY

At least 27% of Americans are estranged from a member of their own family, and research suggests about 40% of Americans have experienced estrangement at some point. The most common form of estrangement is between adult children and one or both parents — a cut usually initiated by the child. A study published in 2010 found that parents in the U.S. are about twice as likely to be in a contentious relationship with their adult children as parents in Israel, Germany, England and Spain.