Simone Biles leading a new generation of athletes who prioritize mental health | COMMENTARY

The fact that Biles felt empowered to speak up for herself represents a seminal moment in history. She brought mental health to the forefront on the world stage. It’s a shift away from the “winning is everything” mentality toward a more holistic treatment of athletes and sport. Many gymnastics fans remember the legendary “Magnificent Seven” team from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In the finals, gymnast Kerri Strug visibly injured her ankle following an event. Her win-at-all-costs coach Bela Karolyi urged her to get back up there to do it again. Amazingly, she landed the stunt before collapsing in pain. Ms. Strug has said that she didn’t feel like she had the right to insist on protecting her health; winning was more important. I feel that it is a huge win for us all that in 2021, Ms. Biles had the courage to advocate for herself and, in response, her coaches and team rallied around her. Furthermore, her honesty chips away at the stigma too long associated with mental illness. If it’s OK for these athletes and others in the spotlight to seek help, then perhaps it’s OK for the rest of us to do the same.