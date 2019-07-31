Baltimore officials need to step up support for rebuilding Howard Street Tunnel

The inability to move double-stack containers through the HST has put the Port of Baltimore at a significant disadvantage compared to other East Coast ports that are reaping the benefits of the recently expanded Panama Canal. This is because there are only two routes out of Baltimore for cargo unladed at the Port: (1) west and south through the HST, or (2) north to Albany. Today it is not economical or practical for CSX to transport double-stacked containers though Baltimore. The Port of Baltimore is not able to realize the potential of significant investments that have already been made, such as dredging the port to accommodate New Panamax cargo ships and installing New Panamax cranes to serve those ships.