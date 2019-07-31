Parris Glendening: President Trump ‘way below the dignity of the office’

I know Baltimore City. I know Elijah Cummings. It is obvious that Donald Trump knows neither.
Baltimore is a beautiful city with wonderful communities. Well known to visitors are places like the Inner Harbor, Canton, Federal Hill and Fells Point. Less well known are delightful neighborhoods like Roland Park, Homewood and Belvedere.
Baltimore is an intellectual and research center for America. Clustered in just a few miles are the University of Maryland Medical Center, with its Institute of Human Virology; and the Johns Hopkins medical facility, which includes including one of the world’s top cancer research and treatment facilities; and the Kennedy Krieger Institute, which is leading the way on brain and spinal research.
These world class research and treatment centers are surrounded by dozens of city based academic facilities well known to Marylanders and the world, including Johns Hopkins University and two major historic black universities: Morgan State and Coppin State. The city is home to the University of Maryland’s great professional schools with nationally ranked programs in law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and social work.
Baltimore is also the home to many smaller private schools of higher education such as Goucher College, Loyola University Maryland, Notre Dame of Maryland and Sojourner Douglas College.
The Baltimore City I know is exciting and fun with major sports teams.
Well known are the three-time national champion Baltimore Orioles and the twice- Super Bowl winners, the Baltimore Ravens. The city is also the home of Pimlico Race Course’s Preakness and of many other minor league teams, other sports and university teams. Within walking distance of the historic Oriole Stadium is the Horseshoe Casino.
Baltimore played a central part in America’s history. Visit Fort McHenry or the Star-Spangled Banner Flag house. Share the excitement of our museums, e.g., the American Visionary Art Museum, the Baltimore Museum of Industry or the Walters Art Museum. City residents take pride in the National Aquarium and special places in American literature history -- the graveyard of Edgar Allan Poe or F. Scott Fitzgerald’s House.
Yes, the city has problems. There are pockets of real poverty, unacceptable crime rates and a history of corruption. These are challenges that can be met. To fully understand Baltimore you must know the city’s great strengths outlined above.
I know Baltimore. Donald Trump does not. To describe it as a place where “no human being would want to live” or as “very dangerous & filthy place” and “worst in the USA” is wrong. It reflects the president’s lack of knowledge of Baltimore, not the actual Baltimore we know and love.
I note with interest Mr. Trump’s comment that the city is a “rat and rodent infested mess.” I call to his attention that my family and I were in his city last summer and encountered a very large rat on the sidewalk. I still love his city — rats and all.
President Trump, you fall way below the dignity of the office you hold by insulting and attacking the people of Baltimore. You would do much better to offer inspiration and hope instead of abuse and lies. You would do much better to offer assistance instead of cutting funding for health care, transit, environmental protection and even school lunches.
I know Congressman Elijah Cummings. You obviously do not.
I worked with Elijah when he was in the Maryland House of Delegates on important health issues including assistance for individuals with AIDS and prescription health care for children. Because of his leadership and hard work we were able to provide prescription coverage for over 70,000 children who did not have insurance. I have seen the passion, commitment and pain as Elijah fought to help the people of his district.
Congressman Cummings is now in his 13th term. I have watched his leadership in providing transit financial assistance to communities around the country. Elijah has a well-deserved record of going home to his district every day and of supporting the often struggling, but hard working people of Baltimore. I have watched recently as he faced medical challenges that made mobility difficult. This did not stop him from continuing his fight for the City, State and Nation.
Elijah Cummings is a good man who cares about the people of Baltimore. He is a leader in Maryland and a strong defender of our Constitution. I am proud to say he is my friend. President Trump, I say with confidence and sadness, you are none of the above.
Parris N. Glendening was governor of Maryland from 1995-2003.