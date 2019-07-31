Sen. Cardin: Trump should work with us to end border crisis

Constituents and reporters alike repeatedly have asked me why we have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border. I typically reply with another question: Why are families from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and elsewhere taking incredible risks to come here when they might not be allowed in or could be forced into overcrowded, prison-like conditions?
The answer is that these individuals are desperate.
They are desperate because they are fleeing ongoing violence and persecution in their home countries. If they stay, families often have to make a terrible choice between having their young children join criminal gangs or suffering the violent consequences. The only option is to make the dangerous journey.
These migrants are not trying to do harm to the U.S., they are trying to save their family members. Indeed, government officials tell us that the vast majority of those screened present no safety risk and that most have not tried to previously enter the country illegally.
Unfortunately, the Trump administration seems to be doing all it can to deter migration and legitimate asylum seekers, forcing even more families to take dangerous and illegal routes. Proposed asylum law changes such as the “remain in Mexico” and “metering” policies will make it even more difficult for asylum seekers to apply if they have traveled through multiple countries as they made their way to the United States.
Let’s be clear: Providing shelter and having empathy for individuals seeking asylum at our border does not mean we ignore the economic, health and social problems facing Americans within our borders. This is not a zero-sum problem. We have the capacity and the moral obligation to handle both.
Two weeks ago, I joined a Senate delegation to visit our southern border and view firsthand the migration and humanitarian crisis we are facing. Our group visited the Donna Holding Facility, the Catholic Charities Respite Center, the McAllen Border Patrol Station and the Ursula Centralized Processing Center.
I was most impressed by the Catholics Charities Respite Center run by Sister Norma Pimentel. It provides a warm meal, a shower, a change into clean clothing, as well as medicine and other desperately needed supplies. Migrants are fortunate to make it here.
What I saw in McAllen, by contrast, was disturbing. I saw many families huddled together in overcrowded conditions. I saw children behind fencing and basically in cages. Some children were in clothing that was soiled and had not been changed since they arrived in the United States.
These temporary holding facilities were made to hold people for a few hours or days. But we heard stories that families are being held for two weeks or more. The current state is untenable, but the Trump administration would like it to stay that way as a deterrent to other asylum seekers. It’s an appalling and inhumane policy that must change.
I am a co-sponsor of the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act, which would provide guardrails and minimum standards for the treatment of children and families, ensuring that government funds are not used to traumatize or harm asylum seekers. The Trump administration also should reinstate the Family Case Management Program, which it canceled. Policy experts tell me that we could see 99% compliance with immigration court orders to appear for hearings without the need for expanded detention and overcrowding.
To address the roots causes of the crisis, I have joined with my colleagues in introducing the Central America Reform and Enforcement Act, which focuses on reducing the violence and ending the humanitarian crises that are driving emigration from Central America. The legislation also smooths the path of those seeking asylum in this country.
We can do far better at our border. What we need is for President Trump to work with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform and to bolster our development work in Central America. If the president really wants to solve this crisis rather than simply demonize immigrants for political purposes, he should work with us in good faith to enact a real, lasting strategy that humanely stems the migration crisis in our hemisphere.
Ben Cardin (cardin.senate.gov/contact) has represented Marylanders in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.