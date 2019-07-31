Colleges must prepare students for an AI world

What the machine knows is what it is exposed to. Just as humans who interact with only those who are similar to them will be less likely to develop a broad knowledge base that equips them to address unanticipated scenarios, likewise, a machine algorithm that gets data on only one type of individual or situation becomes less likely to perform optimally when encountering an unexpected situation. A wide-ranging set of experiences makes us smarter as humans and, correspondingly, diverse data make algorithms better.