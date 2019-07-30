Baltimore pastor: Trump’s spoke the truth about inner city part of Cummings’ district

This past weekend, my social media timeline and my text messages were flooded with commentary regarding President Donald Trump’s remarks about Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings and how terrible his district looks. I hate to say it, but it’s true when it comes to the inner-city Baltimore sections of the district.
What our inner-city communities have had to endure is unconscionable. Just last month, I attended a city planning meeting at the Pennsylvania Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library at the intersection of Penn and North avenues, and it was demoralizing and depressing. So many people remarked that the area seemed like a third world country. People are walking around like zombies. Buildings and houses are all but falling down. Thriving businesses have become little more than places to loiter and drink. Liquor stores and unhealthy food abounds. Rats are prowling like stray cats and dogs. And an ethos of unrest is pervasive throughout the area. Most people parked as close to the library as possible for fear of walking through the very unsettled community. And sadly, many of the urban areas in our city look and feel just as devastating.
Unfortunately, this is not merely the plight of Baltimore, but of urban areas across America. And our government should be ashamed of the oppression, health disparity, economic injustice and educational segregation our systems have produced through inaction, distraction and at times, direct intention.
The president, for his own political and personal reasons, identified Congressman Cummings’ district as the impoverished community. Congressman Cummings has been a stalwart, sensitive and empowering leader, and we are proud of what he has achieved on behalf of so many despite the inequitable challenges our city has had to face. But, quite frankly, what has plagued Baltimore is above Congressman Cummings or what any one man or woman can achieve by themselves.
This is exactly why I last year invited President Trump to our city — to compel the resources needed to restore people as we rebuild properties in Baltimore. No longer should we settle for being used as the scapegoat for personal and petty political gamesmanship. It is time for us to stand up and face the reality that too many communities in our city look like a waste dump and demand that the federal government invest in this urban center so close to its capital borders. It is imperative that we stay focused on the real issues that disproportionately affect our inner-city communities.
While we are recanting tweets and reacting to vitriolic comments, our black boys and black men are being gunned down on the streets every day. While we are distracted by political theater, our children are so hungry that they are resorting to squeegee terrorism to eat. While we are defending our reputation, our communities are enduring neglect and abandonment.
Baltimore needs help, Mr. President. In this critical time, we need your influence beyond your insults. We need your influence to ensure that Baltimore gets its fair share of the New Markets Tax Credit Allocation that was not as prevalent this year as in previous fiscal periods. We need your influence to ensure that the Opportunity Zone program works for the distressed communities it was created for. We need your influence to enable funding for infrastructure development that will increase job opportunities and create a more viable transportation system. We need your influence to create a more equitable money system whereby people can have a choice of public money over private money. To that end, I am very focused on what you promised me you would do for Baltimore and other cities across our great country.
Until then, we remain a resilient city that will experience a spiritual revival and a social renaissance of urban revitalization, economic empowerment and community pride. But every citizen must demand of ourselves and our elected officials that we focus on what matters most to the future of our communities and our children. I don’t care who takes the blame or who gets the credit. I only care about the communities.
Donte’ L. Hickman is pastor of Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore City, Harford and Howard counties. His email is pastorhickman@me.com.