Baltimore pastor: Trump’s spoke the truth about inner city part of Cummings’ district

What our inner-city communities have had to endure is unconscionable. Just last month, I attended a city planning meeting at the Pennsylvania Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library at the intersection of Penn and North avenues, and it was demoralizing and depressing. So many people remarked that the area seemed like a third world country. People are walking around like zombies. Buildings and houses are all but falling down. Thriving businesses have become little more than places to loiter and drink. Liquor stores and unhealthy food abounds. Rats are prowling like stray cats and dogs. And an ethos of unrest is pervasive throughout the area. Most people parked as close to the library as possible for fear of walking through the very unsettled community. And sadly, many of the urban areas in our city look and feel just as devastating.