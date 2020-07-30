Tax-free week is coming up and retailers need your help | COMMENTARY

Although it’s commonly associated with back-to-school shopping because of the time of year, the tax-free savings apply to shoppers of all ages, whether you want to freshen up your outdoor apparel or find a shirt that matches your virtual office background. And while most kids may not be in the classroom this fall, one thing COVID-19 cannot do is stop our kids from growing out of their clothes and shoes. So, if you’re like most parents, you may be shopping for a few new things for the kids.