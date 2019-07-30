Smartphones, not so smart

This phone dependence seems to just get weirder. For example, during a musical theater production, my friends’ 8-year-old son texted his dad, who was sitting two seats away from him. One of my mall-walking friends, while describing her family vacation in Ocean City, said while walking on the boardwalk, one had to constantly watch out for teen-agers and adults texting and talking and googling on their smartphones. If you didn’t stay clear of them, they would walk right into you — not much different from the Target man who walked into Peggy.