Will the Port Covington ‘Community Benefits Agreement’ become a cautionary tale? | GUEST COMMENTARY

I believe that two things are true about the $2.5 million in grants and other funds distributed over the past year as a result of the Port Covington Community Benefits Agreement (CBA). The first is that the money will be put to good use in the neighborhoods close to the 235-acre Port Covington project. The second is that the good done by the CBA comes at too steep a price.

If the $660 million public financing deal that the city struck with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Development in 2016 for the redevelopment of Port Covington turns out to be a mistake, part of the blame lies with the $135.9 million CBA. It distracted city officials from focusing on the wisdom of the project’s public financing and became the grease that moved the deal forward over the objections of city residents.

There are signs of trouble. The abrupt replacement of Weller Development as lead developer of the 235-acre project in May suggested that Port Covington’s two major investors, Plank and the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, are worried.

One reason for worry might be the fact that no tenants have been signed for the office and retail spaces in buildings nearing completion. Another is what Goldman CEO David Solomon recently described as the high risk of a recession.

Empty buildings with a possible economic slowdown on the horizon are a nerve-wracking scenario for investors, as well as the city, which could be saddled with publicly funded infrastructure deeded to Baltimore with no revenue to support its maintenance. Also, default on the bonds could lower the city’s bond rating, although holders of the bonds sold to finance the project’s infrastructure have no direct recourse against the city.

The purpose of a developer-funded CBA is to secure specific benefits for the residents of a community in which a private development project is located in exchange for their support of the project. Properly used, they more equitably distribute the wealth produced by new development. Improperly used, they are little more than hush money.

It now appears that the Port Covington CBA could become a case study of what happens when a generous CBA clouds the judgment of both community leaders and their elected representatives. That is especially problematic if a developer is seeking a large public subsidy for the project, as in the case of Port Covington.

The allure of the deal that the city struck with Sagamore in 2016 was easy to understand. A 132-page marketing study commissioned by Sagamore predicted that by 2037 the project would generate an estimated 26,500 new jobs and $209 million in state and local governmental revenue.

Nevertheless, there was concerted and thoughtful opposition to the deal from the public. Some criticism centered on the alleged failure of the city’s “due diligence” on the benefits and risks. Concern was expressed that the deal relied too heavily on the continued growth of a single manufacturer in the highly competitive apparel industry, Under Armour.

Another criticism was that, like the Harbor East and Harbor Point deals, the TIF-based financing package did too much for well-heeled developers and too little for disadvantaged city residents.

There was a feeding frenzy in the months leading up to approval of the deal by the City Council in September 2016, with groups representing residents clamoring for a piece of the Port Covington pie. City Council President Jack Young urged Sagamore Development to cut a side deal with community and labor groups to gain their support.

The Port Covington CBA, touted as one of the most lucrative in the country, was the result. The deal gained public support by offering benefits, including $25 million to fund workforce development programs and $10 million to fund small business loans.

The city ignored an opportunity to revisit the Port Covington deal in 2020 before the first set of bonds were approved. By then, there were signs that the project was in difficulty, including slumping sales and layoffs at Under Armour.

The project had gained too much political momentum to be derailed, however. Testimony by community groups made clear that the CBA played a key role in generating that momentum. The tail was wagging the dog.

Hopefully, the redevelopment of Port Covington will not founder. If it does, Baltimore’s experience will become a cautionary tale about allowing the political attractiveness of a CBA to drown out legitimate concerns about the overall merits of a proposal.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.