Mfume reflects on the life of John Lewis on the day of his funeral | COMMENTARY

Born as the son of sharecroppers in 1940 just outside of Troy, Alabama, John Lewis grew up on a small farm and attended segregated schools. What many don’t know is that while growing up he was inspired by the activism of the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott and the determination to walk rather than ride on the back of the bus. From his earliest recollection as a teenager hearing Dr. King on a transistor radio, John knew there was something different about the time in which he was living and something remarkably noble and different about the people who were standing up for justice in that time. Dr. King’s words and exhortations were to find their way from that small radio speaker into the heart and soul of what would forever prove to be the core of everything that John Lewis would come to be.