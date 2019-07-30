The persistance of prejudice

When the Civil Rights Act was finally passed, I naively thought that the segregationists and others opposing rudimentary equality would either have to get on board or be ostracized into a minority third party like the Dixiecrats in 1948. Of course, I was quite wrong. In fact, while it seems that such ugly divisiveness should be regarded as long ago stuff from another place and time, it is more than evident that it continues to have many devoted caretakers who eagerly employ it in the pursuit of political power. And so our national discourse is a constantly bellowing about all that divides us, while bigotry perpetuates apartheid and ratifies narrow-mindedness.