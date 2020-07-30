Baltimore teacher: It is too soon to bring students safely back to the classroom | COMMENTARY

Considering Baltimore’s increased risk, it is unconscionable that we could open before other school districts in Maryland. Furthermore, recent reports prove schools and children are not as safe as many would like to believe. Israel’s recent surge in coronavirus cases is linked to outbreaks in schools, and they reopened with better numbers than the U.S. In Lake Burton, Georgia, 18% of campers at a YMCA camp tested positive for COVID-19. As of July 14th, Florida’s children had a positivity rate of 31.1% (compared to the state average of 11%) and lung damage is present in otherwise asymptomatic children, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper. As of July 20th, an outbreak in Nueces County, Texas outbreak included 85 infants. Recent data also shows children over the age of 10 are just as likely to spread the disease as adults. This doesn’t even address the danger posed to teachers and other school staff, of which 24% are high risk, or families of students.