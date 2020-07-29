Biden should choose Sen. Tammy Duckworth as his running mate | COMMENTARY

I hope that Mr. Carlson was just caught, like sometimes happens even to those of us not in broadcast journalism, in a bad moment. I hope he does not believe — and maybe regrets saying? — that Tammy Duckworth is unpatriotic or a coward. I recall the fabulous scene in the movie “Good Will Hunting” where some Harvard prick is trying to impress a girl at a bar, and the Matt Damon character intellectually demolishes him and then casually asks if he’d rather “settle this outside?” Mr. Carlson is too talented and too smart to not know that his best move, and his most honorable response, is to own what happened and apologize for it. Whether he does or doesn’t, Senator Duckworth has his number. And she’s got mine too.