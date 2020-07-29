Baltimore teacher ‘distraught’ about kids missing more classroom time | COMMENTARY

While I am well aware of the health concerns associated with reopening schools and the tragic cases of young people and teachers who have died of the coronavirus, I’m distraught at the thought of our kids in the city missing more school. The consequences, many of which are still unknown, of our schools remaining closed are so immense that it is difficult to fully articulate. Like months of academic losses and a growing disparity in educational outcomes between high- and low-income children. The threat to children’s mental health. The likelihood of hospitals reporting an increase in child abuse cases while teachers are unable to report them. Many of our students depend on school for their only meals of the day and will be unable to receive them.