‘Groundbreaking’ BMA exhibit won’t be the last of its kind | COMMENTARY

But to do that work requires alignment of vision, values and purpose, which returns us to Guarding the Art. That this exhibition is gaining so much attention many months before it even opens speaks to a deep desire in the art world and beyond to see authorship and power shared up and down hierarchies, and to extend to everyone with a desire, irrespective of training or purported expertise, the chance to represent their views in a public space. Much has been made in the press of the fact that such democratic impulses are being exclusively driven by the staffs of museums, not by Trustees, implicitly pitting one group against the other. While very often this is all too true, this is precisely not the case at the BMA, as the genesis of Guarding the Art attests. Brilliant ideas, bold creative vision and a willingness to absorb risk are all well and good, but those are mere words without the alignment of cultural values within an institution and throughout a hierarchy necessary to render aspiration reality. My profound confidence in the Baltimore Museum of Art’s capacity to keep pushing the envelope in the direction of positive change and the eventual realization of our mission is rooted most profoundly in the value-alignment that so powerfully binds our Board, staff, and broader community in a just, mutual purpose.