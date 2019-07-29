Baltimore leaders: ‘Proud not only to be in Baltimore, but of Baltimore’

We see the promise of Baltimore because we are fortunate to work, serve and live here, alongside our colleagues, employees, students and neighbors. Such promise is proven daily in our shared commitment to our city’s growth and the success of its residents. Baltimore fosters talent in its strong academic institutions and has seen rising venture capital investment in its businesses – a testament to the dynamism and innovative spirit of our businesses large and small. Our leading businesses and non-profits, called upon and supported by our vibrant faith community, launched BLocal, a targeted economic investment and community development plan that over three years has invested more than $280 million and hired more than 1,700 Baltimore residents in underserved neighborhoods. BLocal expresses to the fullest the deep and long-term investment of the city’s anchor institutions.