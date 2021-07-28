On new judges, civic duty and the fragility of democracy | COMMENTARY

Amid the clatter of glassware held up in toast and a bit too-loud laughter, it occurred to me that there was another, more nuanced celebration going on here: The investiture of a new judge is the culmination of an orderly civic process, proving in a quotidian but critical way that this part of our system of government works. Our process to pick a judge for the district court begins with a detailed application, which is thoroughly vetted by the Judicial Nominations Commission, comprised of lawyers and laypeople appointed by the governor. The commission reviews the applications; interviews the candidates; reviews recommendations from lawyers, judges and the public; and then nominates a few candidates for each seat to the governor. The governor’s staff then does its own review, and the governor interviews the nominees and then makes a final selection.