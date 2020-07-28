Legislative report: Struggling Maryland families need more assistance with rent | COMMENTARY

In March 2020 the governor declared a state of emergency and a catastrophic health emergency that he has rightfully extended. The governor, public health officials and other elected officials have repeatedly implored Marylanders to stay at home and to venture out into the community with care and only if necessary. As policymakers, it is our duty and moral responsibility to support and implement policies to ensure that ALL Marylanders have the ability to keep themselves and their families safe. Having a home in which to stay is an absolutely critical piece of the public health crisis facing each of our communities and our state. We owe struggling families no less.