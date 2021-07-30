Want creative, happy kids? Put them on ‘kairos time’ | COMMENTARY

If we want our children to find true success, to discover a passion — whatever their definition of success and passion might be — we grown-ups need to be a bit more like Orville’s dad, a kairos father, who allowed his son time to make mistakes, struggle and figure things out for himself. Milton Wright was a conservative clergyman who encouraged his children to read both religious books and books that questioned faith, both of which he kept on his shelves. He seemingly understood that to discover anything of value requires an opportunity to try, fail, question and try again. It paid off for Orville Wright and his older brother, Wilbur, who are credited with inventing human flight.