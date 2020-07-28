Now is the worst time to become a police officer. Here’s why I’m doing it anyway. | COMMENTARY

Today amid the calls to defund the police and increasingly intense scrutiny on the actions of individual departments and individuals, it is possibly the worst time to become a police officer. But the staffing crisis has not gone away. When I think about why I am still here, the answer is simple. I am here because the department is better with me in it. I am here because unfortunately there are officers in this country that will kneel on the neck of an unarmed man, and I am confident that I would have the mental fortitude to pull them off. I am convinced that the only way to fix the problems with policing in this country is to be a part of the solution. In Baltimore, that means you can be a part of the greatest comeback story in America.