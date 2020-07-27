How one West Baltimore church is bridging the digital divide | COMMENTARY

When Union Baptist Church began its journey to bridge the digital divide in 2007, it repurposed the lower level of its Harvey Johnson Community Center on Druid Hill Avenue in historic Upton in West Baltimore to create a cyber center that would serve the African American community. Union Baptist Church understood the importance of creating opportunities for this low-income community by providing training and resources so people of color would not remain locked out of high-paying jobs, particularly those in technology. For Union Baptist, this was a matter of social justice and just made good economic sense.