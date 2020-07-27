I will miss the Institute of Notre Dame | COMMENTARY

And then, somehow, another series of events took me away to another job, another city, several different states. But the spirit never left me. I revisited often, sometimes at reunions, sometimes alone in the hallways. But I was never truly alone. All the women before me and after me walked with me. Last weekend, IND held its last graduation because it has closed after more than 170 years. The procession of young women in long white gowns, each carrying a dozen long-stemmed roses will be no more. The building stands tall, but years of saddle shoes and knee-high socks have worn gutters in the slate stairs. And as so often happens, finances change, families change, and, well, we change.