Goldberg: Was Trump’s ‘go back’ tweet malice or ignorance?

Given all that, here’s a question about Mr. Trump’s recent tweets urging the so-called “Squad” to “go back” to their own countries: Did he intend to make a racist jab at the four non-white congresswomen? Given that all four are citizens — three of them were born in the U.S., and the fourth, Ilhan Omar, is a naturalized refugee who has been here since she was a kid — the prevailing view among most liberals (and quite a few conservatives) is “yes,” which is one reason we’re still talking about the comment more than a week after it was made.