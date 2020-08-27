Images and their roles in elections | COMMENTARY

Polls now show former Vice President Joe Biden with a shrinking, 3-point lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states that will decide the election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, with 96 electoral votes in play, according to a poll by Real Clear Politics. If Mr. Biden wins just these first three, he probably wins — with just over 270. He might not, though, unless he campaigns there aggressively and in person — demonstrating commitment to groups hurt the most these past four years.